Can we expect Matt Duchene lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday?

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

In six of 16 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Duchene's shooting percentage is 16.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:46 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:27 Home W 5-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

