The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -6.5 140.5

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Of Louisiana Tech's 28 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 140.5 points 15 times.

Louisiana Tech games had an average of 142.5 points last season, two more than the over/under for this game.

Louisiana Tech put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Louisiana Tech was favored on the moneyline 10 total times last season. It went 9-1 in those games.

The Bulldogs won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.

Louisiana Tech has an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 15 53.6% 72.2 141.4 70.3 145.7 139.5 McNeese 17 56.7% 69.2 141.4 75.4 145.7 143.3

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 72.2 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cowboys gave up.

Louisiana Tech had a 7-3 record against the spread and an 11-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 15-13-0 4-2 18-10-0 McNeese 14-16-0 5-6 15-15-0

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech McNeese 9-6 Home Record 6-8 4-11 Away Record 3-14 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

