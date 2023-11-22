How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they host the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 44.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 47% the Cowboys allowed to opponents.
- Louisiana Tech went 9-2 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.
- The Cowboys ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 220th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored only 3.2 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Cowboys allowed (75.4).
- When Louisiana Tech scored more than 75.4 points last season, it went 11-3.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisiana Tech put up 75.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.9 in away games.
- Louisiana Tech drained 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 35.1%).
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Lyon
|W 100-43
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|W 73-63
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 67-53
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/25/2023
|Dillard
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
