The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 47% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Beach allow to opponents.

Louisiana is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Beach are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 273rd.

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 82 points per game, five more points than the 77 the Beach give up.

When Louisiana totals more than 77 points, it is 1-2.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Louisiana posted 12.8 more points per game (85.6) than it did when playing on the road (72.8).

The Ragin' Cajuns surrendered 67.4 points per game last season at home, which was 7.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.9).

Louisiana averaged 7.9 threes per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

