How to Watch Louisiana vs. Long Beach State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.
Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Appalachian State vs Murray State (12:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Southern Utah vs Texas State (1:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Georgia State vs Little Rock (1:00 PM ET | November 22)
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 47% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Beach allow to opponents.
- Louisiana is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Beach are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 273rd.
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up 82 points per game, five more points than the 77 the Beach give up.
- When Louisiana totals more than 77 points, it is 1-2.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Louisiana posted 12.8 more points per game (85.6) than it did when playing on the road (72.8).
- The Ragin' Cajuns surrendered 67.4 points per game last season at home, which was 7.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.9).
- Louisiana averaged 7.9 threes per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Louisiana College
|W 107-56
|Cajundome
|11/20/2023
|Wright State
|L 91-85
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Buffalo
|W 68-60
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|-
|Cajundome
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
