The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 47% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Beach allow to opponents.
  • Louisiana is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Beach are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 273rd.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns put up 82 points per game, five more points than the 77 the Beach give up.
  • When Louisiana totals more than 77 points, it is 1-2.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Louisiana posted 12.8 more points per game (85.6) than it did when playing on the road (72.8).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns surrendered 67.4 points per game last season at home, which was 7.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.9).
  • Louisiana averaged 7.9 threes per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Louisiana College W 107-56 Cajundome
11/20/2023 Wright State L 91-85 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Buffalo W 68-60 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Long Beach State - Hertz Arena
11/27/2023 Loyola-New Orleans - Cajundome
11/30/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

