The Northwestern State Demons (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Grambling Tigers (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. It will air at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grambling vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up 10.2 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Demons allow (81).

The Demons score 47 points per game, 30.4 fewer points than the 77.4 the Tigers give up.

The Demons shoot 26.5% from the field, 16.2% lower than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers make 34.6% of their shots from the field, 9.2% lower than the Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Grambling Leaders

Douthshine Prien: 8.8 PTS, 4 STL, 29.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 4 STL, 29.4 FG% Demya Young: 11.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

11.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Brenda McKinney: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 38.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 38.5 FG% Jordyn Carter: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%

5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG% Anijah Grant: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Schedule