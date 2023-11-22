How to Watch Grambling vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) face the Grambling Tigers (2-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Grambling vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grambling Stats Insights
- The Tigers are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 133rd.
- The Tigers score an average of 71.6 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.4 the Bearkats allow.
- When it scores more than 75.4 points, Grambling is 2-0.
Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Grambling put up more points at home (73.0 per game) than away (64.9) last season.
- The Tigers conceded fewer points at home (56.3 per game) than away (66.7) last season.
- At home, Grambling drained 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than on the road (32.5%).
Grambling Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 113-73
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/17/2023
|Delaware State
|L 71-63
|Forbes Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 92-37
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
