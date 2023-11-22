The Seton Hall Pirates versus the East Carolina Pirates is one of two games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that features an AAC team in action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Seton Hall Pirates vs. East Carolina Pirates 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 22 - Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Temple Owls 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!