Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) host the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are 3.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Volunteers, who have won four straight. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -3.5 134.5

Purdue vs Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers had 14 wins in 35 games against the spread last year.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter last year, Purdue finished with a record of 19-2 (90.5%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Boilermakers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Tennessee went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

The Volunteers entered four games last season as the underdog by +140 or more and won each of those games.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 18 60% 72.7 143.5 62.7 120.6 137.1 Tennessee 8 23.5% 70.8 143.5 57.9 120.6 133.3

Additional Purdue vs Tennessee Insights & Trends

Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.

When Purdue totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 13-14 against the spread and 26-4 overall.

The Volunteers put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.

Tennessee went 15-9 against the spread and 20-6 overall when it scored more than 62.7 points last season.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 10-14 14-16-0 Tennessee 17-17-0 1-0 14-20-0

Purdue vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Tennessee 14-2 Home Record 14-2 8-3 Away Record 4-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

