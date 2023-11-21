How to Watch the New Orleans vs. Alcorn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (0-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Lakefront Arena.
New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
New Orleans vs. Alcorn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Braves averaged just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (64.1) than the Privateers allowed (67.2).
- Alcorn State had a 9-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.
- Last year, the 61.5 points per game the Privateers put up were only 4.9 fewer points than the Braves gave up (66.4).
- New Orleans went 4-3 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.
New Orleans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 74-66
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 86-61
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 87-26
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/29/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
