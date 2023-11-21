The New Orleans Privateers (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (0-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Lakefront Arena.

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Alcorn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Braves averaged just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (64.1) than the Privateers allowed (67.2).

Alcorn State had a 9-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.

Last year, the 61.5 points per game the Privateers put up were only 4.9 fewer points than the Braves gave up (66.4).

New Orleans went 4-3 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

