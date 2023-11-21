The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 136.5.

McNeese vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -4.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McNeese Betting Records & Stats

McNeese's contests this year have an average point total of 145.6, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

This is the first time McNeese will play as a favorite this season.

The Cowboys have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -200.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for McNeese.

McNeese vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 20 66.7% 69.2 135.2 75.4 142.1 143.3 Texas State 14 45.2% 66.0 135.2 66.7 142.1 131.6

Additional McNeese Insights & Trends

The Cowboys record 14.6 more points per game (87.4) than the Bobcats give up (72.8).

McNeese has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when scoring more than 72.8 points.

McNeese vs. Texas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 14-16-0 2-4 15-15-0 Texas State 13-18-0 7-5 17-14-0

McNeese vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

McNeese Texas State 6-8 Home Record 4-10 3-14 Away Record 7-7 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 7-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

