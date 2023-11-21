Louisiana vs. Buffalo November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) play the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. This clash will begin at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Brown: 19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Terence Lewis II: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Williams Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joe Charles: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)
- Curtis Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisiana vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Buffalo Rank
|Buffalo AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|45th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|347th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|332nd
|13.9
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
