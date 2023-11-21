The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) as heavy, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 148.5 for the matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -13.5 148.5

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

In 12 games last season, Louisiana Tech and its opponents went over 148.5 total points.

The average amount of points in Louisiana Tech's outings last season was 142.5, which is 6.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.

Louisiana Tech won 90% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (9-1).

The Bulldogs played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in just two games last season, and they won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Louisiana Tech has an implied win probability of 90.9%.

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 12 42.9% 72.2 155 70.3 145 139.5 Southern Utah 17 60.7% 82.8 155 74.7 145 148.8

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.2 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were only 2.5 fewer points than the Thunderbirds allowed (74.7).

Louisiana Tech went 7-3 against the spread and 11-3 overall last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 15-13-0 1-1 18-10-0 Southern Utah 15-13-0 1-0 15-13-0

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech Southern Utah 9-6 Home Record 13-2 4-11 Away Record 5-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.8 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

