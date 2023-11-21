Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-1) will face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenny Hunter: 6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harrison Butler: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maizen Fausett: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Southern Utah AVG
|Southern Utah Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|82.8
|4th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
