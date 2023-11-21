The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline Southern Utah Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-13.5) 148.5 -1000 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-12.5) 148.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 28 times last season.

Southern Utah covered 15 times in 28 matchups with a spread last year.

In Thunderbirds games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

