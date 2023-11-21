The Buffalo Bulls (1-3) take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Louisiana went 18-0 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulls ranked 35th.
  • Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (77.4) than the Bulls allowed (77.7).
  • When Louisiana put up more than 77.7 points last season, it went 15-0.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Louisiana played better when playing at home last year, posting 85.6 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns ceded 67.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.9.
  • Louisiana sunk 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Toledo L 87-78 Savage Arena
11/15/2023 Louisiana College W 107-56 Cajundome
11/20/2023 Wright State L 91-85 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Buffalo - Hertz Arena
11/27/2023 Loyola-New Orleans - Cajundome
11/30/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

