Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant Parish Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Grant Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montgomery High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.