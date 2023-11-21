Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in De Soto Parish, Louisiana today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pineville High School at Mansfield High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 21

10:00 AM CT on November 21 Location: Mansfield, LA

Mansfield, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Haughton High School at Mansfield High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Mansfield, LA

Mansfield, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Joaquin High School at Logansport High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21

6:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Logansport, LA

Logansport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ringgold High School at Stanley High School