The Bradley Braves (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a road contest versus the Tulane Green Wave (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 10:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Tulane vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave's 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Tulane went 19-4 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Braves ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Green Wave ranked 363rd.

The Green Wave put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 17.2 more points than the 62.7 the Braves allowed.

Tulane went 19-7 last season when it scored more than 62.7 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tulane put up 83.5 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (81.8).

At home, the Green Wave gave up 75.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than they allowed away (83.3).

Tulane drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than on the road (34.2%).

