The Dallas Stars will host the New York Rangers on Monday, November 20, with the Rangers having won four straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN as the Stars take on the Rangers.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Rangers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 44 total goals (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

The Stars' 54 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 16 5 10 15 15 12 - Joe Pavelski 16 7 8 15 16 6 52.5% Matt Duchene 15 6 8 14 3 11 59.8% Wyatt Johnston 16 7 6 13 8 6 45.2% Roope Hintz 15 6 7 13 4 1 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 33 total goals (just 2.2 per game), second in the NHL.

The Rangers have 51 goals this season (3.4 per game), 19th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 9-0-1 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Rangers Key Players