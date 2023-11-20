How to Watch SMU vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) face the SMU Mustangs (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Mountaineers ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Mustangs finished 210th.
- Last year, the Mustangs put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).
- SMU had a 9-7 record last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.3% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.3% from the field.
- The Mustangs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mountaineers ranked 60th.
- The Mountaineers averaged only 0.4 more points per game last year (76) than the Mustangs gave up (75.6).
- West Virginia went 13-2 last season when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, SMU scored 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than it did on the road (68.1).
- When playing at home, the Mustangs ceded 12.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than away from home (83.1).
- At home, SMU made 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than away from home (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (28%).
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia scored more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (71.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than away (74.6).
- West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 90-53
|Moody Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Missouri State
|W 67-59
|WVU Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|WVU Coliseum
