The Jackson State Tigers (2-0) play the SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Jackson State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers scored 13 more points per game last year (68.8) than the Lions allowed their opponents to score (55.8).

Jackson State went 16-0 last season when giving up fewer than 62.1 points.

Last year, the Lions recorded 62.1 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 59.6 the Tigers allowed.

SE Louisiana went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Last season, the Lions had a 32.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.4% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.

The Tigers' 33% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.4 percentage points lower than the Lions given up to their opponents (50.4%).

