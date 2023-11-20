Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Red River Parish Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Red River Parish, Louisiana today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peabody Magnet High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.