CJ McCollum Injury Status - Pelicans vs. Kings Injury Report November 20
The New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) have five players on the injury report, including CJ McCollum, in their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (8-4) at Smoothie King Center on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Pelicans' last game on Saturday ended in a 121-120 loss to the Timberwolves. Brandon Ingram totaled 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Rib
|1
|7
|0
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|CJ McCollum
|SG
|Out
|Lung
|18
|3.5
|6.5
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Questionable
|Calf
|6
|2
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Questionable (Calf), Alex Len: Questionable (Ankle), Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Finger)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-1.5
|237.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.