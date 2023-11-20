Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orleans Parish Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Orleans Parish, Louisiana is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Orleans Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morris Jeff Community School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De La Salle High School at Metairie Park Country Day School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
