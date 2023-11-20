On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the New York Rangers. Is Matt Duchene going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

  • In six of 15 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Duchene's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:46 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:27 Home W 5-3
10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 4-1

Stars vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

