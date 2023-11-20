How to Watch the LSU vs. Texas Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (4-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Texas Southern Tigers score an average of 68.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 64.6 the LSU Tigers give up to opponents.
- LSU's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.7 points.
- The LSU Tigers put up 96.2 points per game, 29.5 more points than the 66.7 the Texas Southern Tigers give up.
- When LSU scores more than 66.7 points, it is 4-1.
- When Texas Southern gives up fewer than 96.2 points, it is 1-2.
- This year the LSU Tigers are shooting 52.2% from the field, 16.7% higher than the Texas Southern Tigers concede.
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 12.6 PTS, 3.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Sa'Myah Smith: 15 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 BLK, 64.4 FG%
- Mikaylah Williams: 20.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 58.1 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)
- Angel Reese: 17 PTS, 10.3 REB, 46.9 FG%
- Hailey Van Lith: 11 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 109-47
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/14/2023
|Kent State
|W 109-79
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/17/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|W 73-50
|University Center (LA)
|11/20/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/24/2023
|Niagara
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Virginia
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
