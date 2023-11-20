LSU vs. Texas Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 20
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (4-1) matching up with the Texas Southern Tigers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-52 victory as our model heavily favors LSU.
In their last time out, the LSU Tigers won on Friday 73-50 over SE Louisiana.
LSU vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 86, Texas Southern 52
LSU Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the LSU Tigers are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.
- The LSU Tigers have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (two).
- LSU has two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.
LSU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 105) on November 14
- 73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 175) on November 17
- 109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 306) on November 12
- 112-55 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 313) on November 9
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 12.6 PTS, 3.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Sa'Myah Smith: 15 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 BLK, 64.4 FG%
- Mikaylah Williams: 20.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 58.1 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)
- Angel Reese: 17 PTS, 10.3 REB, 46.9 FG%
- Hailey Van Lith: 11 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
LSU Performance Insights
- The LSU Tigers outscore opponents by 31.6 points per game (scoring 96.2 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while giving up 64.6 per contest to rank 190th in college basketball) and have a +158 scoring differential overall.
