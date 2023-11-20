Monday's game at Hertz Arena has the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) going head to head against the Wright State Raiders (0-3) at 5:00 PM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 83-76 victory for Louisiana.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Louisiana vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Estero, Florida

Venue: Hertz Arena

Louisiana vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 83, Wright State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-6.4)

Louisiana (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 159.1

Louisiana Performance Insights

Offensively, Louisiana averaged 77.4 points per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 69.5 points per contest at the other end (156th-ranked).

The Ragin' Cajuns pulled down 33.7 rebounds per game last season (65th-ranked in college basketball), and they ceded only 27.9 rebounds per contest (25th-best).

Last season Louisiana ranked 81st in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.4 per game.

The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (189th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

The Ragin' Cajuns ranked 22nd-best in the country with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.7%. They ranked 219th in college basketball by draining 7 threes per contest.

With 5.9 threes conceded per game, Louisiana was 28th in the nation. It allowed a 33.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 169th in college basketball.

Last season Louisiana took 67.8% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 32.2% from three-point land (25.2% of the team's baskets).

