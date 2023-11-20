The Wright State Raiders (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. Wright State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisiana vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Wright State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-1.5) 157.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-1.5) 157.5 -122 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Wright State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Louisiana put together a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 15 Ragin' Cajuns games hit the over.

Wright State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Raiders games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.