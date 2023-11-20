The Wright State Raiders (0-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Louisiana vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns shot 48.2% from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Raiders allowed to opponents.

Louisiana had a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Raiders ranked 69th.

Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns scored just 3.7 more points per game (77.4) than the Raiders gave up (73.7).

When Louisiana scored more than 73.7 points last season, it went 21-1.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana averaged 85.6 points per game last year at home, which was 12.8 more points than it averaged away from home (72.8).

In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns allowed 67.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.9.

Looking at three-point shooting, Louisiana fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.9 threes per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule