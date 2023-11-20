Kenneth Gainwell has a decent matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Chiefs have allowed 112.2 rushing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

On 54 rushing carries, Gainwell has racked up 175 yards on the ground (21.9 ypg). He's scored two rushing touchdowns. In addition, Gainwell has 74 receiving yards (9.3 ypg) on 15 catches.

Gainwell vs. the Chiefs

Gainwell vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 2 GP / 26 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 26 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Chiefs in the 2023 season.

Kansas City has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Gainwell will square off against the NFL's 17th-ranked run defense this week. The Chiefs concede 112.2 yards on the ground per contest.

The Chiefs have the No. 1 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up three this season (0.3 per game).

Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Gainwell Rushing Insights

Gainwell has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (50.0%) out of eight opportunities.

The Eagles have passed 51.3% of the time and run 48.7% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 290 rushes this season. He's taken 54 of those carries (18.6%).

Gainwell has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored two of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (7.4%).

He has 19 red zone rushing carries (26.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kenneth Gainwell Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-110)

Gainwell Receiving Insights

In 25.0% of his opportunities (two times in eight games), Gainwell has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gainwell has 5.9% of his team's target share (18 targets on 305 passing attempts).

He has averaged 4.1 yards per target (74 yards on 18 targets).

Gainwell does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Gainwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 16 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

