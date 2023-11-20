Jalen Hurts will be facing the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

This year, Hurts has passed for 2,347 yards (260.8 per game), going 210-for-305 (68.9%) and tallying 15 TDs with eight picks. With 316 yards on 88 attempts and seven TDs, Hurts also has chipped in via the run.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hurts and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurts vs. the Chiefs

Hurts vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 2 GP / 345.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 345.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Kansas City hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to total 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Chiefs have given up one or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing quarterbacks this season.

Kansas City has allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Chiefs have allowed one opposing player to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

Hurts will square off against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs allow 176 passing yards per contest.

The Chiefs' defense ranks 12th in the league with 12 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Eagles vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Chiefs

Passing Yards: 236.5 (-115)

236.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hurts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in six of nine opportunities this season.

The Eagles pass on 51.3% of their plays and run on 48.7%. They are fifth in NFL play in points scored.

Hurts is No. 6 in the NFL averaging 7.7 yards per attempt (2,347 total yards passing).

Hurts has thrown for a touchdown in all nine games this season, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 81.5% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (22).

Hurts has passed 27 times out of his 305 total attempts while in the red zone (27.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts has gone over his rushing yards total in 33.3% of his opportunities (three of nine games).

Hurts has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in six games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 28 red zone rushing carries (39.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 17-for-23 / 207 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 29-for-38 / 319 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 23-for-31 / 279 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-45 / 280 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 8 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 25-for-38 / 303 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 15 ATT / 72 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.