Grant Calcaterra was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 11 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (at 8:15 PM ET on Monday). Trying to find Calcaterra's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Calcaterra had season stats last year that included 81 yards on five receptions (16.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted nine times.

Grant Calcaterra Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Eagles have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Dallas Goedert (DNP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: November 20, 2023

November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Calcaterra 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 5 81 41 0 16.2

Calcaterra Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 40 0 Week 12 Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 13 Titans 1 1 19 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 2 24 0 Week 15 @Bears 2 0 0 0

