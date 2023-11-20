Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish Today - November 19
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tara High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on November 19
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Madison Preparatory
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Louisiana State University Laboratory School at Archbishop McCarthy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zachary High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Central High School at Istrouma High School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Glen Oaks High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Preparatory at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Private School at Mt. Hermon High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Mount Hermon, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scotlandville High School at Glen Oaks High School
- Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
