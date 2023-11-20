Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are giving up the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 176 per game.

Smith has 42 receptions for 533 yards and four TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 60 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smith vs. the Chiefs

Smith vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 2 GP / 111 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 111 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Kansas City on the season.

The 176 passing yards the Chiefs give up per contest makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Chiefs have given up 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 12th among NFL defenses.

Watch Eagles vs Chiefs on Fubo!

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of nine games this year.

Smith has 19.7% of his team's target share (60 targets on 305 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 60 times, averaging 8.9 yards per target (29th in NFL).

Smith has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has four total touchdowns this season (14.8% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

Smith (two red zone targets) has been targeted 7.4% of the time in the red zone (27 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 7 REC / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.