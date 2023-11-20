Will Dallas Goedert Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dallas Goedert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 11. Take a look at Goedert's stats below.
In terms of season stats, Goedert has been targeted 52 times and has 38 catches for 410 yards (10.8 per reception) and two TDs.
Dallas Goedert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Forearm
- The Eagles have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Grant Calcaterra (FP/concussion): 0 Rec
Eagles vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Goedert 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|52
|38
|410
|222
|2
|10.8
Goedert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|7
|6
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|7
|5
|41
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|4
|2
|25
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|9
|8
|117
|1
|Week 6
|@Jets
|8
|5
|42
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|5
|5
|77
|1
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|7
|4
|36
|0
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|4
|3
|50
|0
