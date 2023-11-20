Dallas Goedert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 11. Take a look at Goedert's stats below.

In terms of season stats, Goedert has been targeted 52 times and has 38 catches for 410 yards (10.8 per reception) and two TDs.

Dallas Goedert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Forearm

The Eagles have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Grant Calcaterra (FP/concussion): 0 Rec



Week 11 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: November 20, 2023

November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Goedert 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 52 38 410 222 2 10.8

Goedert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 7 6 22 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 7 5 41 0 Week 4 Commanders 4 2 25 0 Week 5 @Rams 9 8 117 1 Week 6 @Jets 8 5 42 0 Week 7 Dolphins 5 5 77 1 Week 8 @Commanders 7 4 36 0 Week 9 Cowboys 4 3 50 0

