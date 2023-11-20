D'Andre Swift will be up against the 17th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Swift has run for a team-best 614 yards on 135 carries (68.2 ypg), including three rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Swift has also caught 30 balls for 166 yards (18.4 ypg). He's scored one TD in the passing game.

Swift vs. the Chiefs

Swift vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Chiefs in the 2023 season.

Kansas City has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 112.2 rushing yards the Chiefs concede per contest makes them the 17th-ranked run defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Chiefs have given up three passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.3 per game. That ranks first in the league.

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his nine opportunities this season (44.4%).

The Eagles, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 51.3% of the time while running 48.7%.

His team has attempted 290 rushes this season. He's taken 135 of those carries (46.6%).

Swift has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 14.8% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 23 carries in the red zone (32.4% of his team's 71 red zone rushes).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-120)

Swift Receiving Insights

Swift, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of nine games this season.

Swift has 11.5% of his team's target share (35 targets on 305 passing attempts).

He has 166 receiving yards on 35 targets to rank 135th in NFL play with 4.7 yards per target.

In one of nine games this season, Swift has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Swift has been targeted three times in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 57 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 8 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 17 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs

