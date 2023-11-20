A.J. Brown will be running routes against the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Brown has 67 receptions for a team-best 1,005 yards and six TDs so far this year. He's been targeted 92 times, producing 111.7 yards per game.

Brown vs. the Chiefs

Brown vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 2 GP / 114.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 114.5 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Kansas City on the season.

Brown will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs allow 176.0 passing yards per game.

The Chiefs' defense is ranked 12th in the NFL with 12 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 84.5 (-118)

Brown Receiving Insights

In seven of nine games this season, Brown has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Brown has received 30.2% of his team's 305 passing attempts this season (92 targets).

He is averaging 10.9 yards per target (11th in league play), racking up 1,005 yards on 92 passes thrown his way.

In four of nine games this year, Brown has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has scored six of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (22.2%).

Brown (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 25.9% of the time in the red zone (27 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 8 REC / 130 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 10 REC / 137 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 127 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

