Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 11, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Woods' 23 catches have yielded 242 yards (34.6 per game) and one TD this season. He has been targeted on 46 occasions.

Woods vs. the Cardinals

Woods vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Cardinals surrender 208.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 26th in the NFL by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (15 total passing TDs).

Texans Player Previews

Robert Woods Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Woods Receiving Insights

Woods, in two of seven games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Woods has 14.4% of his team's target share (46 targets on 319 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.3 yards per target (125th in NFL play), racking up 242 yards on 46 passes thrown his way.

Woods, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (4.8%).

Woods has been targeted eight times in the red zone (21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

Woods' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

