Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Woods' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Robert Woods and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Woods has been targeted 46 times, with season stats of 242 yards on 23 receptions (10.5 per catch) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Woods' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Texans have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: Nico Collins (LP/calf): 36 Rec; 631 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Brevin Jordan (DNP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Noah Brown (DNP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dalton Schultz (LP/hamstring): 37 Rec; 421 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 46 23 242 61 1 10.5

Woods Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 6 3 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 6 3 26 0 Week 5 @Falcons 9 3 30 0 Week 6 Saints 3 1 6 1 Week 10 @Bengals 3 1 15 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.