Noah Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans match up against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Looking for Brown's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Brown has been targeted 28 times, with season stats of 439 yards on 21 receptions (20.9 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for -1 yards.

Noah Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Texans have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Nico Collins (LP/calf): 36 Rec; 631 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 23 Rec; 242 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Brevin Jordan (DNP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dalton Schultz (LP/hamstring): 37 Rec; 421 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 21 439 195 1 20.9

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 20 0 Week 6 Saints 5 2 37 0 Week 8 @Panthers 5 3 57 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 6 6 153 1 Week 10 @Bengals 8 7 172 0

