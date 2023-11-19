Nico Collins has a decent matchup when his Houston Texans meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Cardinals have allowed 208.4 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

So far this year, Collins has hauled in 36 passes on 53 targets for a team-high 631 yards and four TDs, averaging 78.9 yards per game.

Collins vs. the Cardinals

Collins vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The 208.4 passing yards per game yielded by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is 26th in the NFL by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (15 total passing TDs).

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Collins Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this year, Collins has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Collins has received 16.6% of his team's 319 passing attempts this season (53 targets).

He has 631 receiving yards on 53 targets to rank third in league play with 11.9 yards per target.

Collins has had a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored four of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (19.0%).

With five red zone targets, Collins has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 168 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

