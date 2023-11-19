Nico Collins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Collins' stats below.

Rep Nico Collins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Collins has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 631 yards on 36 receptions (17.5 per catch) and four TDs.

Keep an eye on Collins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Nico Collins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Texans this week: Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 23 Rec; 242 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Brevin Jordan (DNP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Noah Brown (DNP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dalton Schultz (LP/hamstring): 37 Rec; 421 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Collins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 36 631 285 4 17.5

Collins Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 11 6 80 0 Week 2 Colts 9 7 146 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 3 2 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 9 7 168 2 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 39 0 Week 6 Saints 6 4 80 0 Week 8 @Panthers 6 4 30 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 5 3 54 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.