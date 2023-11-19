The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2) will play the LSU Tigers (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

LSU vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other LSU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG LSU AVG LSU Rank 60th 76.6 Points Scored 67.6 283rd 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 70.7 199th 233rd 31 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 18th 9.5 3pt Made 7.2 200th 143rd 13.5 Assists 12.3 237th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.