Sunday's game between the Texas Longhorns (3-0) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-0) at Moody Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-51 and heavily favors Texas to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Lady Techsters' most recent contest on Thursday ended in an 88-52 victory over Louisiana College.

Louisiana Tech vs. Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Louisiana Tech vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Louisiana Tech 51

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lady Techsters' +125 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 65.1 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 61.2 per outing (88th in college basketball).

In conference action, Louisiana Tech put up fewer points (62.4 per game) than it did overall (65.1) in 2022-23.

The Lady Techsters scored more points at home (68.8 per game) than away (61.5) last season.

At home, Louisiana Tech gave up 60.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (62.2).

