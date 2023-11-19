Indiana vs. UConn: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) and the No. 5 UConn Huskies (3-0) take the floor at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has no line set.
Indiana vs. UConn Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Indiana vs UConn Betting Records & Stats
- The Hoosiers were 16-14-0 against the spread last year.
- UConn compiled a 24-9-0 ATS record last year.
Indiana vs. UConn Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|74.7
|153.3
|68.7
|132.8
|142.4
|UConn
|78.6
|153.3
|64.1
|132.8
|143
Additional Indiana vs UConn Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hoosiers put up 10.6 more points per game (74.7) than the Huskies gave up (64.1).
- When Indiana totaled more than 64.1 points last season, it went 12-9 against the spread and 18-6 overall.
- The Huskies put up an average of 78.6 points per game last year, 9.9 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers allowed.
- UConn put together a 16-6 ATS record and a 21-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.7 points.
Indiana vs. UConn Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|16-14-0
|18-12-0
|UConn
|24-9-0
|20-13-0
Indiana vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Indiana
|UConn
|15-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|5-7
|Away Record
|5-5
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-4-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-4-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.1
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-4-0
