The Grambling Tigers (1-0) meet the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grambling vs. Iowa State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank
283rd 67.6 Points Scored 69.0 248th
18th 62.6 Points Allowed 62.2 15th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 31.3 210th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
285th 6.4 3pt Made 5.0 349th
117th 13.8 Assists 11.7 289th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 13.4 316th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.