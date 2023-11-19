Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are allowing the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, 134.2 per game.

Singletary has accumulated a team-best 359 yards rushing on 92 attempts (39.9 ypg), with one rushing score. Singletary has also made an impact as a pass-catcher, catching 10 balls for 53 yards (5.9 ypg).

Singletary vs. the Cardinals

Singletary vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Four opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Cardinals during the 2023 season.

Arizona has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 10 opposing players this year.

The Cardinals have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Cardinals is conceding 134.2 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Cardinals have the No. 29 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding 14 this season (1.4 per game).

Texans Player Previews

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 77.5 (-115)

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary has hit the rushing yards over in four of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Texans have passed 56.3% of the time and run 43.7% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 37.1% of his team's 248 rushing attempts this season (92).

Singletary has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (9.5% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

He has 16 carries in the red zone (32.7% of his team's 49 red zone rushes).

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 30 ATT / 150 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 13 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

