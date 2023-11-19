Houston Texans receiver Dalton Schultz will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 208.4 per game.

Schultz has posted 421 receiving yards on 37 catches with four touchdowns this campaign, averaging 46.8 yards per game.

Schultz vs. the Cardinals

Schultz vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Cardinals yield 208.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Cardinals have given up 15 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 26th in the NFL.

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-111)

Schultz Receiving Insights

Schultz, in six of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Schultz has been targeted on 56 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season (17.6% target share).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (71st in league play), picking up 421 yards on 56 passes thrown his way.

Schultz has posted a touchdown catch in four of nine games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has four total touchdowns this season (19.0% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

Schultz (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 26.3% of the time in the red zone (38 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 11 TAR / 10 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

