Dalton Schultz was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans have a game against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're looking for Schultz's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Schultz has been targeted 56 times and has 37 catches for 421 yards (11.4 per reception) and four TDs.

Dalton Schultz Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Texans have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: Nico Collins (LP/calf): 36 Rec; 631 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 23 Rec; 242 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Brevin Jordan (DNP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Noah Brown (DNP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 11 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Schultz 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 56 37 421 173 4 11.4

Schultz Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 2 4 0 Week 2 Colts 7 4 34 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 3 1 9 0 Week 4 Steelers 3 3 42 1 Week 5 @Falcons 10 7 65 1 Week 6 Saints 7 4 61 1 Week 8 @Panthers 5 2 5 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 11 10 130 1 Week 10 @Bengals 6 4 71 0

