Will Dalton Schultz Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dalton Schultz was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans have a game against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're looking for Schultz's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Schultz has been targeted 56 times and has 37 catches for 421 yards (11.4 per reception) and four TDs.
Dalton Schultz Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Texans have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Nico Collins (LP/calf): 36 Rec; 631 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 23 Rec; 242 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Brevin Jordan (DNP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Noah Brown (DNP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 11 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Schultz 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|56
|37
|421
|173
|4
|11.4
Schultz Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|2
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|7
|4
|34
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|3
|3
|42
|1
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|10
|7
|65
|1
|Week 6
|Saints
|7
|4
|61
|1
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|5
|2
|5
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|11
|10
|130
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|6
|4
|71
|0
